Shakira accused of ‘pushing’ woman after resurfaced video

Shakira finds herself among accusations of treating a female fan wrongly after a video resurfaced on social media.



Several people can be seen waiting for the Colombian in the clip, which has an unknown origin and context.

A few police officers are stationed nearby to maintain order, but a woman manages to approach the singer extremely closely and record her with her cell phone.

Shakira appears to push her away at that point and grabs her by the arm before smiling and walking over to some other fans.

The viral TikTok video causing controversy has received conflicting reactions.

Some fans called the Hips don’t lie singer “rude” over how she acted with her fans, with one saying, “Clearly you can see that and what a bad look given she comes across as a diva.”

While another joined, “I love Shaki but it was very wrong of her to do that.”

While some fans didn't like Shakira's behavior, others have defended her.

"We still love Shakira, sometimes things aren't as they seem" posted a follower.

Posted another, "Hahaha stop creating drama this is nothing."



