Bruce Willis is ‘not totally verbal’ according to close friend Glenn Gordon Caron

Bruce Willis is not talking that much after being diagnosed with dementia.



According to Bruce Willis' close friend and Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron, the actor's capacity for communication has significantly deteriorated as a result of his dementia battle.

Caron disclosed to The Post on Tuesday that he had attempted to see the 68-year-old Die Hard actor nearly every month since March 2022, when he was first identified as having aphasia and then dementia.

“I’m not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife [Emma Heming Willis] and I have a casual relationship with his three older children,” Caron said.

Adding, “I have tried very hard to stay in his life.”

“The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he,” the director continued.

He also said that Willis “loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest.”

Although Willis is still the same person, in Caron's opinion, the actor seems to be "seeing life through a screen door."

Bruce Willis’ pal also explained that his “sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am.”

Adding, that Willis is “not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”