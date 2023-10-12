Joe Jonas posts cryptic message on Instagram after settling Sophie Turner custody battle

Joe Jonas has a message for Sophie Turner after their settlement.



After reaching a custody agreement with his separated wife Sophie Turner on Wednesday, the Cake by the Ocean singer posted a cryptic picture to his Instagram Story.

In the photo, Jonas could be seen scanning a motivational statement scrawled on the mirror that stated, "I am at the right place, at the right time, doing the right thing."

Joe Jonas/Page Six

The picture was shot at the Jonas Brothers' Monday night performance at Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena.

The next day, Jonas and Turner disclosed that they had attended mediation last week and came to a "amicable resolution" on the custody of their two kids, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

The pair announced in a statement, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” as per Page Six.

“We look forward to being great co-parents,” they added.