Jada Pinkett spills Chris Rock once wanted to date her amid Will Smith divorce speculation

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently made shocking revelation about Chris Rock asking her out on a date during Jada and Will’s divorce rumour.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Jada shared in her new book Worthy, “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce.”

“And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So, he called me and basically, he was like, ‘I'd love to take you out,’” continued the actress.

Jada mentioned, “And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?’”

“I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologised and that was that,” admitted the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jada told the outlet that she hasn’t talked to Chris following the 2022 Oscar slap-gate incident, however she expressed hope that everyone can find “peace”.

“Do I have any desire to talk to Chris? Here’s my desire, I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace,” remarked the actress.

Jada also recalled 2016 Oscars when she supported #OscarsSoWhite movement and Chris was hosting the event.

She pointed out, “Whatever misunderstanding might've been created, what could I have done to avoid that misunderstanding? The one thing that I think about is that call.”

However, Jada thought they moved on as “he apologised and I apologised to him as well”.

“So, I actually thought that we were good, that the hatchet was buried between us. And we hadn't talked since then, until 2022 came,” disclosed the actress.

After Will slapped Chris onstage, Jada told the outlet, “Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologise to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can't talk about this now.”

“I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure,” she added.