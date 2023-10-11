Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls his mother’s extreme fear over his sexual orientation

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently revealed his mother was concerned about his sexual orientation while looking back at bodybuilder years.



Speaking 92NY in New York via Metro.com.uk, the Terminator star shared that he would put up cut out photos of professional bodybuilders on his wall for inspiration.

‘When I started training, I started putting these pictures of these body builders on the wall for inspiration,’ said the 76-year-old.

Arnold disclosed that his mother Aurelia “started getting really concerned, so she called the doctor”.

“She had him come out to the house and she showed him the wall. She said, ‘Doctor, where did I go wrong? Look at Arnold, he’s having all these naked men’,” stated the True Lies actor.

Arnold mentioned, “My mother said, ‘Look at them, all these people, all these men oiled up, naked. What is going on here? Where did I go wrong? Because his friends all have girls on their walls.”’

However, the former California governor explained how the doctor calmed his mother down and reassured her that “this is normal”.

“My mother was so excited that she was crying,’” remarked the actor.

Meanwhile, Arnold also opened up about his interest in bodybuilding and how it all began.

He recalled, “I was 15 years old when I wanted to be the world champion in bodybuilding because I saw this guy, Reg Park, on the big screen as Hercules in the movies.”

“As soon as I saw that and I saw the film, I said, ‘I’m going to make my dream and I’m going to be like him.’”

Arnold added, “I shared this idea with my parents and they immediately thought that I was insane.”