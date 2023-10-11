Kate Middleton subtly admits to missing pre-royal life

Kate Middleton looked back at simpler days of her life during a recent visit to a university in the East Midlands.

The Princess of Wales was filmed interacting with students as she visited Nottingham Trend University on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

At one instance, the mom of three enthused she would “loved to be a student again!”

“University, for me, was when I learnt to try out because there's so much on offer,” Kate continued.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant in a two-piece from Sezane, featuring a cream-colored knitted top and a knee-length skirt.

She slipped into a pair of camel pumps for the trip, adorning her elegant look with teardrop pearl earrings as she let her brunette locks fall on her shoulders.

During the same conversation confessed that she “loves challenging herself” with extra-curricular activities, especially sports.

“I love to be outside,” she enthused, adding that she tried her hands on hockey and tennis at her own university, St. Andrews, where she also met her would-be husband, Prince William.

