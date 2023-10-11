Prince Harry 'angry' at Meghan Markle over 'sharing airtime'

File Footage





Meghan Markle has reportedly left Prince Harry 'frustrated' after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their latest appearance in New York.

Body language expert Darren Stanton noted that Prince Harry in particular had ‘two sides’, one which was his relaxed version when he would be alone and the other version where he would appear to be tensed when around Meghan.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie he said: "I feel there are two sides to Harry, when he’s on his own like at the Invictus Games he is incredibly relaxed, his shoulders will be down and he smiles a great deal, you can see a degree of calmness."

"When he speaks to the press on his own he’s incredibly passionate and authentic, he comes over really well and gets lots of applause."

He said: "We can see in a number of photos from the New York conference that she’s beaming. She's got a big smile on but he’s looking like someone stole his sweets.

"His eyebrows are down and pulled together, displaying frustration and anger and you think ‘why is Meghan displaying joy and happiness and he’s not?’"

"I think he finds it frustrating because he's’ trying to achieve certain things but with her there, his message gets diluted and it’s almost like having to share airtime, even though it’s his wife," he said.