Drake, DJ Khalid slammed over silence on Israel, Palestine conflict

Drake, DJ Khalid are slammed for maintaining silence over Israel-Palestine conflict

DJ Vlad strongly criticised renowned music icons Drake and DJ Khaled for maintaining silence over the escalating conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

The American journalist took to X, formerly known as Twitter and called out the double standards of two musicians.

"Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict?," he shared his observation.

In his note, DJ Vlad has taken a dig at Drake for writing long paragraphs against Joe Biden's critical comments about his latest album, For All the Dogs, however the rapper chose to remain silence on the current humanitarian issue.

The interviewer further belittled the One Dance singer by saying that Drake is not speaking up because "Heaven forbid that he might debut at #2 behind Taylor Swift" by upsetting Palestinian fans.

He later slammed the American DJ as he penned that "it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans."

The CEO of video and news website VladTV.com shared the reason behind their ignorance towards the heart wrenching situation is "both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn't dare risk insulting a segment of their fan base."

DJ Vlad/Instagram



