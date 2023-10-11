Kate Middleton makes touching gesture during appearance for Mental Health Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their high-profile appearance on World Mental Health Day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York for theirs.

The Prince and Princess of Wales ran a forum for young people in Birmingham, in partnership with BBC Radio 1 and charity The Mix, which brought together 100 delegates to take part in workshop.

As a nod to the important cause, Kate appeared to give homage to 17-year-old Isobelle Phipps, who died by suicide in April. The earrings called ‘Issy Star’ were gifted to the royal by the late girl’s mother. The jewellery was created for the mental health charity Brave Minds in memory of the teen.



During her speech at the event, Kate lauded the work done in order to promote awareness for mental health in the public.

“Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward,” the Princess of Wales told the crowd.

“William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud.”