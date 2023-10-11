'Frightened' Meghan Markle worries for Archie, Lilibet's future

File Footage





Meghan Markle candidly revealed that she was 'frightened' at the prospect of her son Archie and Lilibet eventually using social media.

In her appearance on a panel for World Mental Health Day, the Duchess of Sussex voiced her worries for her children growing up in a technologically advanced era.

"As parents, though our kids are really young, they’re two and a half and four and a half… but social media is not going away," she began.

"I think by design, there was an entry point that was supposed to be positive in creating community and something has devolved, and there’s no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard."

She went on to elaborate how important it was for her to be a mother and went on to express optimism for her children's future.

"Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one," she said, signaling towards Prince Harry.

"But I will say, I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change,

"And this will be in front of us. As they say, ‘Being a parent, the days are long but the years are short.’ So it worries me,

"But I’m also given a lot of hope and a lot of energy by the progress we’ve made in the last year."