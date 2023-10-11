Alia Bhatt obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor’s song Hua Mein

Alia Bhatt reacts to husband Ranbir Kapoor's newly released romantic song from movie Animal

Alia Bhatt showered love on her husband Ranbir Kapoor as a new romantic song from his highly anticipated movie, Animal, has released.

Bhatt, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, took to her Instagram story and gushed over her partner’s newly released song, Hua Main starring Rashmika Mandanna.



The 30-year-old actress shared that she is ‘playing’ the song ‘on loop’ which sang by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam.

Moreover, several fans of Kapoor and Mandanna gushed over the beautiful chemistry between the new reel couple in B-town.



One fan wrote, "what a song! and the visuals are so beautiful."



"Something different, the vibe, the music, the video. Everything is pure love," another chimed in.



Last month, the intense trailer of Kapoor’s Animal sent the internet into frenzy.



The story of the movie revolves around a troubled relationship between a father and his son, exceptionally portrayed by the movie's male leads.

The two-minute trailer showcased an insane transformation of the Rockstar actor from his soft boy era into a ruthless criminal, with Bobby Deol playing the villain.

The crime drama film which is set to release on December 1, also features Anil Kapoor, renowned South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, Deol along with ensemble cast.