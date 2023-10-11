Prince William unbothered by Prince Harry’s ‘immature’ insult amid New York visit

Prince William appeared to be unbothered by his younger brother’s immature remarks which recently resurfaced amid their royal rift.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry explained how he got permission from Queen Elizabeth to grow out his beard which allegedly made William “livid.” He claimed that William “bristled” to find out that the late Queen approved.

The future king allegedly ordered Harry to shave off his beard, to which harry asked, “why on earth it mattered?” William responded with, “Because I wasn’t allowed to keep my beard.”

Harry described his elder brother “hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield dubbed the remarks as “immature” and “entitled” detailing the incident.

Schofield told Sky News Australia that it’s intriguing how Harry remembers these encounters “word for word.”

“He wants us to believe Prince William is sitting around devastatingly jealous of him when in reality, William is a rock star,” she told the host.

The comments come at the heels of Prince Harry’s New York appearance alongside Meghan Markle, which reportedly did not receive the same gushing reception as his brother Prince William last month.

Per Express.co.uk, the locals “did not care” about the Sussexes while William received a “hero’s welcome” last month.