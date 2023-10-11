World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf wants Pakistan team to play 'fearlessly' against India

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf addressing the media in this undated picture. — Online/File

Ahead of their high-stakes game against India, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf on Tuesday asked the team to “play fearlessly” against arch-rivals.

“I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event,” the PCB chief was quoted in a press release.

Ashraf also said that he was very “pleased” with the performance of the team in the tournament, so far. He assured the players that the PCB and the entire nation were backing the boys for a successful World Cup.

In the statement, the PCB chief also stated that he was travelling to India, now, after it was confirmed that the Pakistani journalists would be issued visas.

“I have delayed my travel to India, and I am traveling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay,” said Ashraf.