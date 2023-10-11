Justin Bieber ‘truly hurting’ for families affected amid Palestine-Israel conflict

Justin Bieber took a moment to express his distress amid the ongoing violence taking place in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

The musician, 29, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share his stance.

“Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends,” the singer wrote in his Instagram Story. “Im [sic] pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it.”

“To vilianize [sic] all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us."

The story was also shared by Justin’s wife Hailey, who also shared a post by Alex Edelman taking into account the “millions of Israelis and Palestinians who are now squarely in harm’s way” due to the violence.

On Saturday, Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip rampaged through parts of southern Israel, in the deadliest Palestinian attack in Israel’s history.

The Gaza Strip has been hit by airstrikes since imposition of complete siege of the besieged territory with Israeli military fighter jets hitting more than 200 targets overnight in a neighbourhood of Gaza City that it said had been used by Hamas to launch its unprecedented wave of attacks.