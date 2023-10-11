Jamie Foxx gushes over ‘baby Slash’ daughter’s hair in adorable birthday tribute

Jamie Foxx’s daughter exuded “baby Slash” in her dad’s adorable birthday tribute to her.

Foxx, 55, took to Instagram on Monday to wish his youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, a happy birthday.

The photos in the carousel post show Annalise, who turned 15 on October 3rd, engrossed in her phone as her glorious mane of hair cascaded over her shoulders and covered most of her face.

“Behind that hair is an incredible little girl who’s growing up!!!!” the doting father-of-two captioned the post. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANELISE!!!! My beautiful daughter!!! 15 years young!!?” he concluded.

The final photo in the carousel also features Annalise holding an electric guitar and fiddling with her graphic strap with her face completely buried under her untamed locks.

The comments gushed over her dark, kinky tresses, calling it “magic,” “cool,” and “beautiful.”

One user even likened the 15-year-old to Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash.

However, some concerned commenters started giving the Oscar-winning actor some tips on how to style textured hair for his inter-racial daughter.

“I can see her getting a light trim on the ends to shape it up and round it out,” one user, who claimed to be a beautician, gave some friendly advice.

“2 words; Argan oil,” wrote another.

Foxx shares Annalise with ex Kristin Grannis, and the news of her birth in 2008 was accidentally revealed by former The Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon on national television.

The Grammy-winning musician and his daughter have previously bonded over their shared love of music, posting multiple videos of them jamming together.



