Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big statement as they arrive in NYC

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry arrived in NYC Tuesday for the first time since claiming to be in a "near catastrophic car chase" caused by paparazzi.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off World Mental Health Day with a special outing in Brooklyn as the couple visited the Marcy Lab School near Industry City, a post-secondary school for students studying technology.

In his first statement from NYC, Harry said: "Everyone’s got their own story, reason for being here, your life is still going to be filled with complications and challenges. And if one of you starts to go quiet, doesn’t show up, you need to find out why."

Meghan, who looked stunning in a special letterman jacket, shared her first meaningful words while chatting wit the group, saying "We're happy to be back in New York City!"

It’s Meghan and Harry's first trip to NYC following the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May, when Markle was honoured in May, and after which, the couple’s spokesperson claimed, they were pursued by a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will hold talks with US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and “Today” show co-host Carson Daly‚ who has talked about his own struggles with depression‚ for the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit Tuesday to mark World Mental Health Day.

The summit, held at Hudson Yards and hosted by Project Healthy Minds, will focus on "building community and creating positive change for a safer online world for young people."