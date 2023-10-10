Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin reason behind quitting This Morning?

Holly Willoughby is one of the most popular and beloved TV presenters in the UK. She has been hosting This Morning for over a decade, and her bubbly personality and warm smile have won her over millions of fans.

However, Willoughby has recently announced that she is quitting This Morning to focus on her family. She has three young children with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and she says that she wants to spend more time with them.

Willoughby's love story with Baldwin is unexpected in many ways. They met in 2004 when she was a presenter on Ministry of Mayhem, and he was a producer on the show. At the time, Willoughby was in a long-term relationship with someone else, but she says that she was immediately attracted to Baldwin.

When he joined the children's television programme Ministry of Mayhem in 2005, which Holly was hosting, she didn't think much of him either. She said to her buddy Keith Lemon: "Dan was there as a new producer and I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna hate this guy.'

"He'd come from MTV and he was very cool for school. He looked at me like I was this wally of a person. I thought, 'Oh my God he hates me, he just thinks he's really cool.'" But the pair became friends and everything changed a few months later when an accidental lingering look brought Holly's feelings to the surface.

She added: "We cheers-ed in regards to champagne and I looked at him and it was like, 'Oh my God, I fancy him'. In that second I just knew, it was like a little sparkle."

Dan and Holly only had Saturday morning jobs, so the rest of the week they could go to shows and stay up late. This made their courtship "magical." After two years, they decided to move in together, and on their first night in their new London house, Dan proposed. They later described it as an "amazing, very carefree time."

"I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan, it was such a shock," she earlier remembered.

"I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you."

"I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly." She was worried about telling her mum, but she needn't have been - Dan had already been to her house to ask for permission. He'd also gathered all her best mates at the pub ready to celebrate. "It was one of the happiest nights of my life!" Holly said.

After exchanging vows at St. Michael's Church, the newlyweds hosted a 150-person celebration at West Sussex's 900-year-old Amberley Castle.