Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner find 'amicable resolution' in child custody case

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a custody agreement amid their lengthy divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, October 10, Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, think "an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming."

The couple also agreed on a temporary custody arrangement for Willa, 3, and Delphine, a baby, who is 14 months old.

Turner will have the girls until October 21 and is allowed to take them on trips across the U.S. and the UK during that time. On October 21, Turner will give their daughters to Jonas, and they will remain with him until November 2.

Through January 7, 2024, the two will alternate who has custody of the girls, with Turner taking them for Christmas and Jonas taking them for Thanksgiving.

After four years of marriage, the singer filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actor in September. Turner quickly accused Jonas of "wrongful retention" of their girls, which caused the court proceedings to degenerate into chaos.

In her case, she alleged that he was depriving her of the children's passports despite their December 2022 agreement to have them relocate to England.

A statement from Jonas' representative to US Weekly at the time described the case as an "unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending." The representative for Jonas stated that he hoped Turner would "reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner."