The Thin Man: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt team up for comedy-crime remake

Margot Robbie's Lucky Chap Entertainment and Brad Pitt's Plan B are teaming up to create a new version of the comedy-crime film The Thin Man.

The production companies recently acquired the rights to the 1934 movie, which is based on a Dashiell Hammett detective story.

The Thin Man has already been made into a series of movies in the 1930s and 1940s, starring William Powell and Myrna Loy.

The story takes place in New York City around Christmas of 1932, and follows detective Nick Charles as he helps the daughter of a former client find her father.

Margot and Brad have expressed interest in playing the roles of Nick and his wife Nora, but this has not been confirmed.

The two production companies were previously interested in the project, but did not proceed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, they have now resumed work on the film.

Brad and Margot have also worked together in the past - co-starring in the film Babylon and producing Bombshell.