Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security 'beefed up' as they head to NYC

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's security has reportedly been beefed up as the couple headed to New York City for the first time since their 'catastrophic car chase' in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to host a summit for World Mental Health Day in NYC on Tuesday (October 10), have been advised to avoid a "repeat" of the last visit.

The couple will reportedly launch 'charm offensive' in order to repair "any reputation damage" that happened during their last visit.

Crisis communications expert Andy Barr advised the California-based couple to beef up their security to avoid any NYC nightmare.

"Meghan and Harry have a slick media machine behind them and they will be keen to repair any reputation damage that happened from their last visit. We can expect to see a real charm offensive. Unscheduled stops for community engagement and probably public praise for the City in general," Andy Barr has told The Mirror.



The couple attended the Women of Vision award alongside Doria Ragland to celebrate Meghan receiving formal recognition for her years of being a feminist in May.



The Sussexes made headlines when their representative stated: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

Meghan and Harry have now reportedly taken all precautionary measures and beefed up their security as they headed to NYC for a Summit.