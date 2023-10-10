Kajol, Anil Kapoor honour evergreen Rekha with sweet birthday tribute

From Kajol to Anil Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities shared sweet messages to celebrate the birthday of veteran Indian actress, Rekha.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped an adorable photo with the legendary actress and wrote a special birthday note for her.

"Wishing the stunning Rekha ji a fabulous birthday," the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress added sparkling pink heart and crown emoji with her caption.



Another renowned B-town actor Anil Kapoor showered love on the 'incredibly talented' actress as she is celebrating her 69th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most generous, warm, talented, and incredibly beautiful Rekha ji! May you live for thousands of years," he wrote.

Rekha’s old pal and veteran actress, Hema Malini treated their fans by sharing some unseen throwback pictures featuring, Sisila actress.



She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It is a very special day, a very khaas day for me - my dear friend of so many years, Rekha’s birthday today."

While admiring the actress' timeless beauty, Hema further stated, "Time to celebrate this gorgeous, beautiful, evergreen lady’s birthday, though for her, time has stood still and she never ages."

She concluded her birthday tribute by sending blessing and love to her dear friend.



