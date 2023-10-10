Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively weigh on importance of mental health to their kids

Ryan Reynolds is open about parenting and the mental health of his kids.
“I think it’s more about talking to them about everything,” the actor, 46, tells People magazine at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City on Monday.
“It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.”
Reynolds also shared with the outlet how he and his wife Blake Lively teach their four children the value of "self-awareness" and provided specifics about their daily schedules.
“For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back,” he noted at the event.
“I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigours of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”
Reynolds and actress Lively have three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. They welcomed their fourth child in the past February.
