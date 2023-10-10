Prince Harry's 'biggest mistake' to be exposed in The Crown final season

file footage

The upcoming season of The Crown will see Prince Harry relive his “biggest mistake.”



According to People, the last season of the Netflix series will feature the Duke of Sussex’s Nazi costume scandal from his 20s, when he chose to dress up as a Nazi soldier for a costume party in 2005.

The Spare author will be embodied by actor Luther Ford, as the series takes us through the controversial move and its subsequent tabloid fallout.

Harry immediately released a statement following the incident, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume, and I apologize.”

Since then, he has frequently expressed shame over it on different platforms, including in his Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, released last year.

“Probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right,” he said at the time.

Harry also addressed the scandal in his tell-all memoir, blaming his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton for instigating the scandal.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” the duke wrote in his book.

“I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point,” the Invictus Games founder shared.

According to latest update from Netflix, Season 6 of The Crown is set to premiere in two parts; the first part will be released on Nov. 16, while the remaining episodes will premiere on Dec. 14.