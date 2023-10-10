Shannon Beador seeks treatment with support from ‘RHOC’ costars following DUI

Shannon Beador is on the road to recovery with her Tres Amigas castmates standing firmly by her side.

Following her arrest for a drunken hit-and-run in early September, the Orange County housewife took accountability for her actions and enrolled herself in an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component, per TMZ.

However, her Tres Amigas comedy show goes on.

Luckily, her fellow Real Housewives of Orange County costars and comedy troupe besties, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, helped her continue to participate in their upcoming comedy shows by overhauling their alcohol-based show format.

The Tres Amigas, a stand-up comedy group formed by housewives Tamra, 56, Vicki, 61, and Shannon, 59, on season 17 of RHOC, are scheduled to perform their third show in November.

Some examples of their wild-mix improv acts include a performance of Pour Some Tequila on Me.

Notably, pre-show VIP cocktail parties are also a central element of their shows.

Moreover, the housewives’ biographies on the Stand Up Live website mention “tossing wine glasses” and “throwing back a shot of tequila.”

However, with Beador’s predicament, the bravolebrities showed solidarity and reportedly shifted the show’s spotlight from alcohol to their years-long friendship.

In early September, Beador was arrested for drunkenly crashing into a residential property and fleeing the scene.

Notably, Beador’s co-star Gina Kirschenheiter told US Weekly just a few days before the incident that “[Shannon’s] drinking is a problem for everybody else.”

The Daily Mail reported that the incident was a brutal “wake-up call” for Beador after ignoring their friends’ pleas to seek treatment for her “problems” for years.