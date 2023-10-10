Lana Del Rey hilariously shuts down bizarre allegations of 'witchcraft'

Lana Del Rey may penned the lyrics for Don’t Call Me Angel, but she’s not going to tolerate the demonic label, either.

The Born to Die singer recently defended herself against accusations of witchcraft and Satanism made by a social media influencer, Traci Coston, whose content mainly revolves around religious conspiracy theories.

The video, initially posted on 5th September, talks about one of Lana’s concert, held in August in Mexico City, where a crowd of people inexplicably fell over.

Though this phenomenon is typically explained as a sequential crowd collapse and is common in large, tightly-packed crowds, Coston attributed it to demonic activity incited by chart-topping musician.

“Whatever witchcraft Lana Del Rey is doing, the spells she is putting on her music to make it attractive, those demons are being invited into the crowd and into you when you attend,” she alleged.



Recently, Lana clapped back in the post’s comments section, which has since been completely removed.

“B***h I know the Bible verse for verse better than you do,” the Summertime Sadness songstress asserted. “PS you’re giving off super gremlin energy. Not in a good way,” she added.

Hawk-eyed fans screenshotted the exchange before the comments were inevitably deleted, and Redditors praised Lana for standing up for herself.

“I love how she stands up for herself. [heart eye emoji]” one user gushed.

“Honestly been waiting on a celeb to clap back on some of these ‘demonic’ accusations, it’s such a f***ing stupid-a** trend…” wrote another.

Lana once previously admitted to using witchcraft to try and cast a spell on Donald Trump in 2017, per NME.