Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about ‘intimidating’ aspect of parenthood

Daniel Radcliffe has fully embraced fatherhood as he goes through the many emotions that come along with it.

The Harry Potter star, 34, welcomed his first child with partner Erin Darke earlier this year.

Radcliffe, in an interview with E! News, was asked about his son, to which he said, “He’s great, it’s amazing” He added that fatherhood is “awesome and he's the best thing that’s ever happened.”

The actor also went on to add that he is experiencing feelings he never did before. “It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about,” he said. “And that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life,” adding that it’s “intimidating.”

He continued, “The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you’re like, I don’t care about any of the things you just did.’ That’s pretty cool.”

Radcliffe, who is returned to Broadway with Merrily We Roll Along in NYC on October 8, previously told Entertainment Tonight that he was “always going to take some time off.”

While he admitted it was not something “everyone is able to do,” he will be spending time with his newborn which is “lovely.”