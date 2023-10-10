Lana Del Rey reveals she ‘poured’ fall tour earnings ‘right back into’ the cities

Lana Del Rey is content and focussed on bringing music to the fans rather than counting dollars for herself.

While wrapping her mini fall tour in Charleston, West Virginia on Thursday, the Summertime Sadness singer, 38, was captured in fan videos telling them that she will be giving back her earnings to each city from her 10-date tour, via People Magazine.

“I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I’ve gone to before this,” Del Rey said towards the end of her performance. “I also wanted to let you know, for what it’s worth, every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city.”

Del Rey’s brief tour mostly consisted of mid-sized southern U.S. cities. “Because it is not about that for me. I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to,” she continued.

“We’re just going to leave quickly after West Virginia, so I just wanted to kind of just say hello, goodbye, I hope this is not the last time we speak,” the singer-songwriter said before introducing the final song of the night from her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

This tour is not the first time Del Rey has made a significant donation. The Candy Necklace musician shared that half of her advance of her 2020 poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, would be donated to Dig Deep’s Navajo Water Project, helping to provide Navajo Nation with access to clean water.