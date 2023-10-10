India's Shubman Gill likely to miss Pakistan match due to unfortunate hospitalisation

Indian batsman Shubman Gill. — AFP/File

Shubman Gill, a prominent Indian batsman, has been hospitalised due to his worsening health condition making him likely to miss the crucial match against Pakistan, which is scheduled for October 14th in Ahmedabad.



Gill has been the highest run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and has formed a strong opening partnership with the team's captain, Rohit Sharma.

According to Indian media reports, Gill is still recovering from dengue fever, and he was admitted to the hospital after his platelet count was found to be low.

According to sources, the batter was checked into a hospital in Chennai on Monday, and a medical team from the Indian Cricket Board is monitoring his care.

Gill has already missed India's opening World Cup match against Australia and is likely to miss the next game against Afghanistan, and sources indicate that he is not expected to fully recover before the match against Pakistan.

“In case Shubman Gill recovers from the disease, he will fly directly to Ahemdamad,” the reports added.

Meanwhile, Managing Editor - Aaj Tak/Sports Tak Vikrant Gupta has also given credence to these reports regarding the batter.

“Don’t see Shubman Gill playing the Pakistan game,” he said on X, formerly Twitter. “The young man needs to recover and stay healthy. It’s a long World Cup, he will sure come into play when the team needs him the most.”