Madonna orders 9 exercise bikes for celebration tour preparations in Manchester

Madonna cut a low key figure as she exited the swanky Stock Exchange hotel in oversized orange hoodie.

Madonna, who recently battled a bacterial infection that led to an ICU stay, was spotted leaving her hotel in Manchester on a bustling Monday.

With just days to go before her first concert at London's O2 Arena, the iconic singer has been diligently preparing, including rigorous rehearsals and fitness routines.

In a noteworthy fitness feat, nine top-of-the-line Peloton exercise bikes were delivered earlier in the day, each one coming with a hefty price tag of £1,500.

Madonna rocked an oversized orange hoodie that complemented by her signature dark shades. To ward off the autumn chill, she added a sleek black bomber jacket to her look, along with a pair of baggy trousers.

Madonna's impressive exercise bike fleet in Manchester.

The luxurious five-star hotel in Manchester, owned by former footballer Gary Neville, has become the temporary residence of none other than Madonna.

It's rumored that Madonna has booked the entire building for herself and her entourage, ensuring an exclusive and private stay.

Notably, this upscale establishment has hosted its fair share of famous guests in the past, including the likes of Dua Lipa, Mick Jagger, Pink, and Shania Twain.

According to insider reports shared with The Sun, Madonna is leaving no stone unturned in her preparations for the upcoming tour.

This tour marks Madonna's return to the stage after a health scare earlier this summer that landed her in the hospital.

People reported Madonna's excitement about hitting the road to perform her new songs. After returning to rehearsals in August, she's described as being in high spirits and feeling strong.