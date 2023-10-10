Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper spotted together for SECOND time amid dating rumours

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted together again, fueling dating speculation.

The 28-year-old Versace model and the 48-year-old A Star Is Born actor were seen arriving back in New York City after what looked like a weekend out of town.

Bradley flashed a smile to Gigi after dropping her off in his black matte Mercedes-Benz G-class SUV at her apartment with overnight luggage, before returning to his own home.

She wore a cute cream-coloured sweater tucked into faded black jeans with black ballet flats as she held onto a small ivory purse while Bradley sported a more casual look with a cap, T-shirt, worn-in blue jeans, and black sneakers.

There appeared to be no one else in the car, hinting that the two stars enjoyed a romantic trip with just the two of them.

They could have spent the weekend with other pals like Leonardo and Irina, but they were not seen around. There was also no sign of Bradley's daughter, Lea De Seine.

Gigi was seen without her daughter Khai, age three, whom she shares with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.