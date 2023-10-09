Meghan Markle's PR team warned of 'immense scrutiny'

Meghan Markle has reportedly been pondering over a career in politics

Meghan Markle was warned that her move into politics needed careful deliberation by her PR team as one wrong move could mean disastrous implications.

Celebrity manager Mayah Riaz told the Mirror that Meghan’s PR team would need to “carefully manage her messaging” as she ran the risk of ‘alienating her current fans’.

"By going into politics, Meghan would have another way to connect with a diverse range of voters and we have seen Meghan has the ability to do this. This will play to her strengths."

"You can't ignore the drawbacks of a career in politics, as it a highly polarising arena. Meghan would have been advised by her PR team that by going into politics, it could potentially alienate some of her current fans."

She went on add that Meghan would be forced to answer questions that would likely put her in a position to defend her place in politics.

She warned: "Therefore, it's imperative for her PR team to carefully manage her messaging and ensure that her political views are communicated in a way that resonates with a wide audience, without causing unnecessary division.

"Meghan hasn't gone into politics yet and already there are questions about her qualifications to enter the political arena. If she does make this move, she will need to address these concerns and emphasise her genuine passion for public service and her desire to make a difference."

She concluded: "Meghan will be under immense scrutiny and criticism by entering politics. It's key that this doesn’t overshadow the work she has done previously. Her PR team would need a strategic approach to manage any negative fallout and maintain a positive public perception."