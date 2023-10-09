World Cup 2023 presenter Zainab Abbas has left India, confirms ICC

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas photographed during the 2023 season of Pakistan Super League. — Instagram/zabbasofficial/File

KARACHI: World Cup 2023 presenter Zainab Abbas has left India following reports of a request seeking to file a case against the Pakistani journalist and false propaganda over her social media posts.

A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed to Geo News that the presenter had left the country due to "personal reasons" and dismissed deportation reports.

An Indian lawyer had reportedly approached the police for the registration of a complaint against Abbas for allegedly issuing statements against India and Hinduism.

Abbas was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup earlier this month. The presenter was really excited about the opportunity to travel to India when the announcement was made.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the presenter had said that she was "humbled" by the idea of joining the star-studded line-up of commentators and presenters for the mega event.

The presenter said she was always intrigued to discover what lies in India.

India and Pakistan are neighbours but not many cultural exchanges take place due to strained ties between the two countries.

"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language and love for art and a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business," said Zainab.

The presenter added that she was humbled to present in India during the World Cup for the ICC again.

"A journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now," she said.

It is important to note that India has yet to grant visas to Pakistani fans and journalists despite many reminders by the Pakistan Cricket Board.