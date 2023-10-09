Prince William inspires hope in young kids amid ‘overwhelming’ climate crisis

Prince William is teaching them young as he encourages kids to care for the planet with a new children’s book.

The Prince of Wales took to his official royal Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 8, as he announced book ahead of his Earthshot Prize in Singapore next month.

The future King has written the foreword for the book, The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook for Dreams and Thinker, which aims to inspire young people to bring a positive change to the planet with practical ideas.

An excerpt from the foreword reads: “The world we live in today can feel overwhelming but the biggest challenge we face will be making sure we support and celebrate the wins for our planet, large or small, that can make a difference for everyone’s future.”

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough in 2020 to look for innovative solutions to combat the ongoing climate crisis in the world.

Taking place over a 10-year period, the aim is to find and fund a total of 50 solutions for the devastating effects of climate change. Hence, every year, the awards are held to find five winners from 15 finalists, who will be awarded £1 million each to scale their solutions.

The third Earthshot Prize Awards is set to take place in Singapore next month. Meanwhile, the book will be released on Thursday, October 12, 2023.