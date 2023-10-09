Jennifer Lopez unbothered amid marital problems with Ben Affleck

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez looked unbothered in her latest social media update amid rising rumoured marital problems with Ben Affleck.



Taking to Instagram, The Boy Next Door actress dropped her beautiful selfie from her weekend brunch.

The 54-year-old actress appeared to be in a good mood as she enjoyed her delicious meal at a posh sea facing restaurant.



In the photo, the Ain’t Your Mama singer donned an olive green sweatshirt paired with stylish eyewear.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

As per latest reports, the Shotgun Wedding actress has been jealous over her husband’s intimate car meetups with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.



Earlier, the couple was also spotted engaging in a heated argument after the Gone Girl’s actor shared a cosy moment with his ex-Garner.



"Lopez believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen, their bond is stronger today than when they were married and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben," a source revealed to OK!.



An insider further revealed to the publication that the marital troubles between the two have fueled up because "Ben’s reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line."



Their affectionate public display and increasing connection raised concerns about Good Will Hunting actor's relationship with his current wife, Lopez.