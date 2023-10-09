Most outrageous celebrity couple Halloween costumes

Halloween is arguably the only festival that warrants Hollywood celebrities to bring their most intrusive, most whimsical looks to life.

More than a festival, the holiday has become a way for the celebrities to unapologetically blur the fine line between creativity and chaos.

Besides their solo looks, most celebrities tend to make a statement with coordinating couple costumes, leaving a mark on the legacy of the holiday for years to come.

Scroll down to check out the collection of the quirkiest costumes paraded by celebrity couple over the years.

1. Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as a worm and fisherman:

Klum has established herself as the unofficial queen of Halloween with her elaborate costumes and star-studded parties on the occasion.

The 50-year-old model made headlines after she turned up to the party as a worm, accompanied by her predator husband.

2. Molly Sims and Scott Stuber as Barbie and Ken:

Sims and Stuber added another costume to the long history of cosplaying, inspired by the most popular fictional couple this year.

3. Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck:

Welker and Alexander tried to recreate the epic love story of the A-list stars by slipping into the outfits from their big day.

4. Evan Peters and Halsey as Sonny and Cher:

The former couple perfected the ‘70s vibe by channeling the pop duo from the era.

5. Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller as Mario and Luigi:

Rogen and Miller relived their childhood by dressing up as the main characters from their favorite video game.

6. Rande Gerber and Harry Styles as David Bowie and Elton John:

Despite not being a couple, Gerber and Styles garnered praise for their choice of costumes for the 2018 Halloween.

7. Bella Hadid and the Weeknd as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz:

The former A-list couple stayed true to the creepy Halloween vibes by dressing up as the leads from Tim Burton’s timeless classic.

8. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Cleopatra and Mark Antony:

Teigen and Legend pulled off the regal era look by channeling one of the most famous couples in history.

9. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake and a microphone:

Biel swapped personalities with her husband to relive his *NSYNC days, while Timberlake accompanied her dressed up in a rather mandatory equipment.

10. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey as angels:

The former wedded couple exuded elegance in the angelic couple’s costume at a Halloween party back in 2009.





11. Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin as Future Trunks and Gaara:

Sprouse and Palvin thrived beside each other as they channeled their love for anime in the custom-curated costumes from Dragon Ball Z and Naruto.