Most outrageous celebrity couple Halloween costumes

Halloween is arguably the only festival that warrants Hollywood celebrities to bring their most intrusive, most whimsical looks to life.
More than a festival, the holiday has become a way for the celebrities to unapologetically blur the fine line between creativity and chaos.
Besides their solo looks, most celebrities tend to make a statement with coordinating couple costumes, leaving a mark on the legacy of the holiday for years to come.
Scroll down to check out the collection of the quirkiest costumes paraded by celebrity couple over the years.
Klum has established herself as the unofficial queen of Halloween with her elaborate costumes and star-studded parties on the occasion.
The 50-year-old model made headlines after she turned up to the party as a worm, accompanied by her predator husband.
Sims and Stuber added another costume to the long history of cosplaying, inspired by the most popular fictional couple this year.
Welker and Alexander tried to recreate the epic love story of the A-list stars by slipping into the outfits from their big day.
The former couple perfected the ‘70s vibe by channeling the pop duo from the era.
Rogen and Miller relived their childhood by dressing up as the main characters from their favorite video game.
Despite not being a couple, Gerber and Styles garnered praise for their choice of costumes for the 2018 Halloween.
The former A-list couple stayed true to the creepy Halloween vibes by dressing up as the leads from Tim Burton’s timeless classic.
Teigen and Legend pulled off the regal era look by channeling one of the most famous couples in history.
Biel swapped personalities with her husband to relive his *NSYNC days, while Timberlake accompanied her dressed up in a rather mandatory equipment.
The former wedded couple exuded elegance in the angelic couple’s costume at a Halloween party back in 2009.
Sprouse and Palvin thrived beside each other as they channeled their love for anime in the custom-curated costumes from Dragon Ball Z and Naruto.
