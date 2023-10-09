Justin Bieber and wife Hailey going through marital problems?

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month but it appears that all is not quite well in paradise.



Fans noted that the Rhode founder appeared notably down in the dumps as she recorded a video of her morning routine on TikTok, which she captioned as “Mornings,” along with fallen leaf emojis.

The supermodel, 26, had her hair slicked back as she went on with her morning ritual. The video was set to a cover of Crimson and Clover by The Shacks, and featured the cryptic lyrics, “Ah, well I don't hardly know her. But I think I could love her. Crimson and clover.”

While Hailey may not have been in the best of mood, she was still sporting her ‘B’ necklace and her wedding ring, but fans weren’t convinced.

“She looks tired. Go girl you got this nothing in this world will change the hard work and the proudness you give to yourself. Proud of you,” commented one fan.

Another wrote, “Keep being you! God bless beautiful.” While one said, “We love you. And you look stunning.”

Previously, fans on reddit speculated that the couple may be living separate lives.

“That marriage has lasted 4 years longer than I think anyone expected it to. There are so many rumors that they live apart, she’s pregnant, he cheats, … Honestly, I would not be surprised if if goes another 5 years. She was raised “stand by your man” which is very sad. Her parents marriage is a train wreck,” [sic] theorised one fan.

While another said that the couple is staying together because they don’t have a prenup. “They apparently don't have a prenup, so I don't see them getting a divorce in the next couple of years. I think they live separate lives already.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, when the singer was 24 and supermodel was 21, and exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.