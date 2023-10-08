'Homesick' Prince Harry advised to leave Montecito life behind

Prince Harry has been longing to go back to the UK

Prince Harry was advised to make a major move after it emerged that the Duke of Sussex was missing his former life in the UK before marrying Meghan Markle.

According to property expert Brendan Brown, while speaking to Mirror, the Spare author should seek his UK life my moving to Santa Monica where he would be closer to British people.

The area also boasts of many British specialties that would give Prince Harry the much needed dose of nostalgia he sought.

"I would say that if he wants a 'UK fix' he should move closer to Santa Monica, a famously Brit-Rich neighbourhood.

"There’s the famous pub there The Kings Head which has a shop attached that sells UK items you can’t get elsewhere like proper British bacon, Twiglets and such," he said.

Additionally he was also advised to join British groups that would give him some semblance of his home country.

"Also if he wants to join a group like BAFTA LA or Brits In LA I’m sure they would gladly have him. Both organizations are made up almost entirely of British ex-pats."