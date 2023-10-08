Amy Dowden radiates positivity amid her treatment for breast cancer

Amy Dowden appeared in high spirits as she returned to her hotel on Saturday night following her return to Strictly.

Amy, the professional dancer, 33 made a heartfelt appearance on Strictly Come Dancing to support her co-stars, revealing that she's halfway through her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

She left the studios in a comfortable outfit, wearing a charcoal denim maxi dress paired with white trainers and a burgundy handbag. Adding a touch of glamour, she wore a gold metallic headscarf, a bold choice she made while taking charge of her cancer journey during chemotherapy.

Saturday night marked Amy's first TV appearance after shaving her head and her debut live appearance on this year's Strictly. She shone in a stunning white gown adorned with sequins and elegant long sleeves.

Joined by the contestants and host Claudia Winkleman, the audience erupted in cheers as Amy expressed her longing for everyone and her eagerness to return.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in May, Amy is currently unable to participate with a celebrity partner due to her health.