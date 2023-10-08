Meghan Markle risks losing half her fans in 'alienating' move

File Footage





Meghan Markle may need to ask herself some questions before proceeding to step into politics.

Speaking to Newsweek, Eric Schiffer, chair of Reputation Management Consultants, said that the Duchess of Sussex needed to be careful owing to the risk of alienating her audience with her political stance.

"She'll need to decide what her objectives are for her future," he said.

"Is she interested in building her brand to the largest audience potential and being inclusive or is she interested in alienating 50 percent of Americans by taking a position that will change people's perspective about her?

"If you decide to support a presidential candidate and you're a celebrity figure, you risk alienating a portion of your base that is strongly committed emotionally to the other side.”

He went on to draw comparisons to Donald Trump and Joe Biden and elaborated that Meghan would find her celebrity status shift dramatically if she chose to side with the former.

"There is a Trump base that is more committed than ever before and if Meghan gets behind it she will ensure pariah status among those who see her being an advocate for Biden."