Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner appears smitten by his wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck's ex-Jennifer Garner seems smitten by his wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner made a public appearance in a lookalike floral outfit previously donned by Jennifer Lopez.



Recently, Garner, 51, was invited as a guest on Good Morning America, in which she donned a pink floral Valentino midi skirt paired with a white button-down blouse.



Affleck’s former love interest’s look echoed Lopez’s hand painted floral dress which she worn at the Daytime Beauty Awards.

As per latest reports, The Boy Next Door actress has been jealous over her husband’s intimate car meetups with his ex-wife.



The couple was spotted engaging in a heated argument after the Gone Girl’s actor shared a cosy moment with his ex-Garner.

Their affectionate public display raised concerns about Good Will Hunting actor's relationship with his current wife, Lopez.



A source revealed to OK, "Lopez believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen, their bond is stronger today than when they were married and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben."