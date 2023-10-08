Kourtney Kardashian proudly promotes her Landon Barker’s birthday concert

Kourtney Kardashian has stars in her eyes for her new musical family after marrying acclaimed rock drummer Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave a shout out to her new stepson, Landon Asher Barker, for his upcoming birthday concert on 9th October.

Posting to her Instagram stories on Saturday night, the oldest Kardashian sister shared a poster of Landon’s birthday show, promoting the event by including a link to purchase tickets.

“Monday is @landonasherbaker ‘s birthday show!!” the proud stepmom-of-two captioned the story.



Following in his father’s footsteps, Landon is also a drummer and has worked alongside the likes of Machine Gun Kelly.

After marrying Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, Kourtney happily welcomed Travis’ three children from his previous marriage with model Shanna Moakler.

Landon seemed to approve the union, giving a heartfelt speech at the couple’s wedding last year, immortalised in the couple’s Hulu wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

“You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back,” the 19-year-old told Kourtney and thanked her family, the Kardashians, for being so welcoming.

In February, the unlikely duo also posted a TikTok lip-syncing to a sped-up version of Sure Thing by Miguel.

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in 2022 and are expecting their first child together by the end of this year.