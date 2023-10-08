Nicole Scherzinger recalls moment with Justin Bieber that left her embarrassed

Nicole Scherzinger recalled an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while a young Justin Bieber was around as her worst fears came true.

The former Pussycat Dolls member told The Sun about the time she was a judge on The X Factor. In November 2010, she was to perform solo for the first time and a 16-year-old Justin Bieber was also present.

“My worst fear happened. I was going on stage and it was my first-time performing solo. It was on The X Factor and it was me and Justin Bieber,” she narrated.

“I was due to sing my new song Poison and I had this catsuit on that fitted tighter than a glove. I was like, ‘Here we go, are you ready for me world?’ I was like, ‘Let me do my stretches’ — and the whole (crotch) area was wide open.”

However, lucky for her, the musician, 45, shared that she had the “best seamstress in the world" who “sewed that puppy up” as they were counting down to go live.

“We were freaking out and they were counting down, because it was live and the show has to go on,” she added. “I don’t know how it happened, but one move and the whole thing could have peeled off my body.”

However, Scherzinger had feared she flashed teen Bieber at the time but fortunately that did not happen.