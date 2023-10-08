‘Priscilla’ star Cailee Spaeny talks being ‘intimidated’ by taking on big role

Cailee Spaeny who stars as the titular Priscilla Presley in in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla reveals that was intimating to take on the role.

The upcoming A24 biopic is based on the biography Elvis and Me written by the ex-wife of King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley. The film was played for the New York Film Festival’s centrepiece film on Friday.

“It was so intimidating to take on this role and knowing that Priscilla was gonna see it,” Spaeny told The Hollywood Reporter during the event. “I just wanted her to feel safe and feel like she could recognise herself in this story and this time in her life, which was sort of amazing but also difficult in many ways.”

The actress, 25, also talked about her experience watching the film at Venice Film Festival while sitting next to Priscilla and winning the best actress award for it.

“That was absolutely wild,” she said. “But to get the standing ovation at Venice and then see her visibly moved by watching it and then hearing her that she felt like she watched her life through me and that she was happy with my performance was really everything.”

The biopic, which also stars Jacob Elordi as Elvis, is set to hit theatres on November 3, 2023.