Stormzy mum makes heartfelt push for reconciliation with Maya Jama?

It was previously claimed that Stormzy mother motivated his son to make amends with Maya Jama.

And of now Maya has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Stormzy after confirming their romance was back on.

The TV presenter, 29, took to her Stories on Saturday and shared a clip of the rapper, 30, greeting her after she returned from filming Love Island Games in Fiji.

The star filmed herself walking through a car park as she approached Stormzy who was holding a cardboard sign reading: 'Maya Jama #1 Fan'.

Maya confirmed her relationship was Stormzy was back on in August as they were seen strolling hand-in-hand during a holiday in Greece.

It has also been claimed that Stormzy's mum, Abigail Owuo, was the matchmaker who 'motivated him to make amends with Maya.'

A source told The Sun: 'Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is "The One".'

The couple dated for four years before parting ways in 2019, with the rapper, publicly declaring he has 'never loved anyone how I've loved her'.

He has always denied any infidelity in the relationship but admitted he had to learn some hard lessons about his behaviour, describing it as 'disrespectful'.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on his interview series, the rapper admitted to making mistakes during their four-year relationship but revealed he has since grown.