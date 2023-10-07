Netflix Vikings: Valhalla season 3 photos inside

Vikings: Valhalla, the follow-up to the popular six-season drama Vikings, has revealed its third and final season on Netflix.



Netflix has released first-look images from the final journey of Leif, Freyd, and Harald in the third season of the show, which is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), and Frida Gustavsson (Freyds Eirksdóttir) can be seen in character while filming the final exciting adventures of the Viking heroes in the images taken on location.

The show's creator, Jeb Stuart, made the following statement in a statement on the show's conclusion: “I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that."

Stuart, who has also written hit movies Die Hard and The Fugitive, added, “I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they'll be excited by all the new heights that we've taken these heroes.”

The creator also discoursed fans' disappointment, saying, “There are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense storywise for our Leif, Freydís, and Harald's voyages to end with our third season.”