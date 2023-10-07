South Africa's Aiden Markram scores fastest World Cup century

South Africa´s Aiden Markram celebrates after scoring a century during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7, 2023. — AFP

South African batter Aiden Markram during the World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka etched his name into the record books by scoring the fastest century in World Cup history.

Capitalising on the platform provided by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen, Markram — who came in at number four — took apart the Sri Lankan bowling lineup smashing a blitzing 49-ball century.

The Proteas batter broke the previous record for the fastest World Cup century by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien who scored a 50-ball ton against England in the 2011 World Cup.

Markram was dismissed after scoring 106 runs in 54 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

The match saw Proteas batsmen dominating the Sri Lankan bowling lineup with Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen also scoring centuries.

De Kock, who is playing in his final international tournament, hit his 18th ODI century off 83 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock put on 204 runs for the second wicket with van der Dussen before being dismissed off the next ball he faced after reaching 100, top-edging a delivery from Matheesha Pathirana to Dhananjaya de Silva at mid-on.

Van der Dussen soon reached his fifth century in the format of 103 balls with 12 fours and three sixes.

De Kock and van der Dussen came together at the fall of the first wicket when skipper Temba Bavuma was trapped lbw by Dilshan Madushanka for just eight in the second over.

Playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt),Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana