Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: NFL player's mother keeps mum

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce when questioned about her son's new romance with famous singer Taylor Swift, she remained mum.



They were first spotted together when the singer attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The 34-year-old NFL player is reported to have been seeing Taylor for a month.

Currently, Donna has acknowledged that she was unable to determine whether Travis and Taylor were experiencing a "budding romance" since it was "just too new".

When Donna spoke up about meeting Taylor on the Today Show, she also provided a brief response and characterised the encounter as "okay". Judi James, a body language expert, thinks Donna's reticence to disclose further information about the relationship is quite significant.

Talking exclusively to The Mirror, she said: "If she'd wanted to close down the subject gracefully she might have gushed a little to be polite and then kept quiet, but this body language is giving the impression there’s more she could say rather than 'end of conversation'."

Judi told the publication that Donna should have expected to be asked about Taylor and Travis.

"When you're the mum of a man who is alleged to be dating a global superstar you should assume you haven't been asked on a show like this to talk about your hobbies and baking recipes," she explained. The expert added: "So why did Donna even attend this interview if she had no intention of saying anything about Taylor? What else did she expect?"