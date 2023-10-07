Spike Lee reveals two highest-grossing movies of 2023 that inspired him

Spike Lee has revealed two movies that inspired him in recent times.
In a new interview with Washington Post, the Oscar winner movie-maker gave two titles of the highest-profile movies of 2023, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon.
Speaking of Martin, the Do the Right Thing director said, “That’s my guy,” while describing his latest movie “a great film”.
Spike gushed over Lily Gladstone’s acting in the movie who he believed could become the first Native American actress to win a Lead Actress Oscar.
“Lily Gladstone, she’s winning an Oscar. She’s got my vote,” stated Spike.
Moreover, Spike considered Christopher’s Oppenheimer a “great film and a massive filmmaker”.
Spike revealed that he also showed the World War II epic Dunkirk in the class he teaches at NYU.
Spike suggested, “I would like to add some more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people. People got vaporised. Many years later, people are radioactive.”
“It’s not like he didn’t have power,” Spike said of Christopher.
Spike added, “He tells studios what to do. I would have loved to have the end of the film maybe show what it did, dropping those two nuclear bombs on Japan.”
Meanwhile, Spike clarified, “I bet Christopher could tell me some things he would change about Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X.”
