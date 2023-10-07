Shakira expresses gratitude as she wins big at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Shakira expressed heartfelt gratitude towards all her fans as she won two big accolades at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.



The Colombian singer took two prestigious awards included Latin Pop Artist of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year for her massively hit collaboration with Argentinian DJ-producer, Bizarrap.

Several reports claimed that the 46-year-old vocalist slammed her ex Gerard Pique in her song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.



Taking to Instagram, the Hips Don’t Lie singer dropped her stunning pictures, showing off her Billboard trophies.



"Here celebrating the Billboards. Thanks for giving us the Latin Pop Song of the Year and also the award for Best Latin Pop Artist in the Billboards 2023. Thank you for so much support!! I love you," she captioned the post.



Earlier, during a conversation at the Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, the singer opened up about her career and her song writing inspirations.



As per Billboard, the Waka Waka singer admitted that she is at her creative best after the difficult phase of her life.

"There have been times when they have to drag me with a crane to the studio. You fight with your art, everyone does. But now I’m in a honeymoon phase with making music and with my career. I’m in love with what I do," she said.

The singer who was recently honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs, revealed that music feels like therapy to her during her rough days.

"Writing music is a catharsis. I write the most when I’m at my worst. Life hits me with a blow … and I feel stronger," she further shared.

Pique and Shakira parted ways in 2022 after the footballer was accused of cheating on her.

The ex couple share two sons, Milan and Sasha.