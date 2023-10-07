'Heartbroken' Jamie Foxx looks back on memories of late friend Keith Jefferson

Jamie Foxx is heartbroken and still reeling from the loss of his colleague and longtime friend, Keith Jefferson.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Foxx, 55, posted a carousel featuring throwback pictures of his late Django Unchained co-star with the caption “RIP @keith.jefferson MISS U [sic] KEITH” with multiple broken heart emojis.

The first photo was a headshot of a young Jefferson, followed by more recent photos of the old friends.

One of the photos also features Jefferson posing with Foxx’s lifelong friend Snoop Dogg, while another shows Jefferson and Foxx dressed in eccentric costumes.

The throwback photos are the third in a series of Instagram posts made by the Baby Driver actor ever since news of Jefferson’s death broke two days ago.

In a previous post, Foxx expressed that “everything hurts” as he looked through old pictures of his pal, “reliving the memories of [them] having a great time.”

Jefferson, 53, and Foxx first met each other in college and have been inseparable since.

Their first acting collaboration was in a 1998 episode of The Jamie Foxx Show, and again in another episode the next year.

Since then, the pair has starred together in multiple movies, including Django Unchained, The Burial, and Day Shift.

Jefferson passed away after a long and brave battle with cancer, which he revealed to the public just two months prior in a sentimental Instagram post where he expressed his gratitude for Foxx.

Meanwhile, Foxx acknowledged that “It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal” from Jefferson's death.